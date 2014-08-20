China's mobile subscribers up 0.28 pct at 1.27 bln in July

BEIJING, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.28 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to about 1.27 billion in July, data from the country's three telecommunications operators showed. Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics for July provided by the three carriers: China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom Mobile subscribers (including 3G): -cumulative no. of users 793.57 295.89 180.00 -net addition 2.96 0.89 -0.24 -m/m growth (pct) 0.37 0.30 -0.13 3G subscribers: -cumulative no. of users 240.9 143.32 104.66 -net addition 2.38 2.51 -2.58 -m/m growth (pct) 1.00 1.78 -2.41 4G Subscribers: -cumulative no. of users 20.44 N/A N/A -net addition 6.50 N/A N/A -m/m growth (pct) 46.63 N/A N/A Note: All numbers are in millions, unless otherwise stated. (Source: Companies, Reuters calculation) *: China Unicom's figure includes 3G and 4G LTE subscribers combined. There is no breakdown for 4G. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Anand Basu)