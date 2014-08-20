FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 20, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

China's mobile subscribers up 0.28 pct at 1.27 bln in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.28 percent
monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to about
1.27 billion in July, data from the country's three
telecommunications operators showed.
    Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for July provided by the three carriers:
 
                      China Mobile  China Unicom  China Telecom
                                
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
  -cumulative no.
   of users               793.57        295.89        180.00
  -net addition             2.96          0.89         -0.24
  -m/m growth (pct)         0.37          0.30         -0.13   
                        
3G subscribers:
  -cumulative no.
   of users                240.9        143.32        104.66
  -net addition             2.38          2.51         -2.58
  -m/m growth (pct)         1.00          1.78         -2.41
 
4G Subscribers:               
  -cumulative no.                                
   of users              20.44           N/A            N/A
  -net addition             6.50           N/A            N/A
  -m/m growth (pct)        46.63           N/A            N/A
 Note: All numbers are in millions, unless otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)
*: China Unicom's figure includes 3G and 4G LTE subscribers
combined. There is no breakdown for 4G.

 (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Anand Basu)

