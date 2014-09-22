FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-China's mobile subscribers up 0.28 pct at 1.27 bln in August
September 22, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-China's mobile subscribers up 0.28 pct at 1.27 bln in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects month in table to August from July)

BEIJING, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China, the world’s largest mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.28 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to about 1.27 billion in August, data from the country’s three telecommunications operators showed.

Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics for August provided by the three carriers:

China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom

Mobile subscribers (including 3G): -cumulative no.

of users 796.04 296.53 180.56 -net addition 2.47 0.64 0.56 -m/m growth (pct) 0.31 0.22 0.31

3G subscribers: -cumulative no.

of users 242.21 144.58 110.49 -net addition 1.31 1.26 1.8 -m/m growth (pct) 0.54 0.88 1.66 4G Subscribers: -cumulative no.

of users 29.57 N/A N/A -net addition 9.13 N/A N/A -m/m growth (pct) 44.66 N/A N/A Note: All numbers are in millions, unless otherwise stated. (Source: Companies, Reuters calculation) *: China Unicom’s figure includes 3G and 4G LTE subscribers combined. There is no breakdown for 4G. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

