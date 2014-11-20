FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's mobile subscribers up 0.33 pct on month at 1.28 bln in Oct
November 20, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

China's mobile subscribers up 0.33 pct on month at 1.28 bln in Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China, the world’s largest mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.33 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to about 1.28 billion in October, data from the country’s three telecommunications operators showed.

Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics for October provided by the three carriers:

China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom

Mobile subscribers (including 3G): -cumulative no.

of users 801.45 297.74 182.83 -net addition 2.33 0.67 1.26 -m/m growth (pct) 0.29 0.23 0.69

3G subscribers: -cumulative no.

of users 242.89 146.86 114.61 -net addition -1.57 1.15 2.61 -m/m growth (pct) -0.64 0.79 2.33 4G Subscribers: -cumulative no.

of users 54.45 N/A N/A -net addition 13.5 N/A N/A -m/m growth (pct) 32.97 N/A N/A Note: All numbers are in millions, unless otherwise stated. (Source: Companies, Reuters calculation) *: China Unicom’s figure includes 3G and 4G LTE subscribers combined. There is no breakdown for 4G. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
