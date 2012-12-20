China's mobile subscribers up 0.9 pct at 1.1 bln in Nov

HONG KONG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.88 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.10 billion in November, data from the country's three telecommunications operators showed. Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics for November provided by the three carriers: China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom Mobile subscribers (including 3G): -cumulative no. of users 707.27 236.22 158.04 -net addition 3.80 3.34 2.52 -m/m growth (pct) 0.54 1.43 1.62 3G subscribers: -cumulative no. of users 82.43 73.32 65.85 -net addition 3.12 3.25 3.11 -m/m growth (pct) 3.93 4.64 4.96 Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated. (Source: Companies, Reuters calculation) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anand Basu)