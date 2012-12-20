FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's mobile subscribers up 0.9 pct at 1.1 bln in Nov
December 20, 2012

China's mobile subscribers up 0.9 pct at 1.1 bln in Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.88 percent
monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.10
billion in November, data from the country's three
telecommunications operators showed.
    Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for November provided by the three carriers: 

                       China Mobile  China Unicom  China Telecom
                               
  
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
  -cumulative no.
   of users               707.27        236.22        158.04
  -net addition             3.80          3.34          2.52
  -m/m growth (pct)         0.54          1.43          1.62
            
3G subscribers:
  -cumulative no.
   of users                82.43         73.32         65.85
  -net addition             3.12          3.25          3.11
  -m/m growth (pct)         3.93          4.64          4.96
   
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)   

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anand Basu)

