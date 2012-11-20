FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's mobile subscribers up 1 pct in October at 1.09 bln
November 20, 2012

China's mobile subscribers up 1 pct in October at 1.09 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 1.04 percent
monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.09
billion in October, data from the country's three
telecommunications operators showed.
    Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for October provided by the three carriers: 

                       China Mobile  China Unicom  China Telecom
                               
  
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
  -cumulative no.
   of users               703.47        232.88        155.52
  -net addition             4.96          3.39          2.90
  -m/m growth (pct)         0.71          1.48          1.90
            
3G subscribers:
  -cumulative no.
   of users                79.31         70.07         62.74
  -net addition             3.71          3.21          3.02
  -m/m growth (pct)         4.91          4.80          5.06
   
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)    

 (Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne
Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
