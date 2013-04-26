FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's mobile subscribers up 1.2 pct at 1.15 bln in March
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 26, 2013 / 10:00 AM / in 4 years

China's mobile subscribers up 1.2 pct at 1.15 bln in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 26 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 1.2 percent monthly
increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.15 billion in
March, data from the country's three telecommunications
operators showed.
    Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for March provided by the three carriers:
    
                       China Mobile  China Unicom  China Telecom
                               
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
  -cumulative no.
   of users               726.31        250.71        168.03
  -net addition             5.88          4.59          2.77
  -m/m growth (pct)         0.82          1.86          1.68
               
3G subscribers:
  -cumulative no.
   of users               114.37         87.82         78.07
  -net addition             9.88          4.33          3.20
  -m/m growth (pct)         9.46          5.19          4.27
     
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)   

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
