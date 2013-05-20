FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's mobile subscribers up 0.9 pct at 1.16 bln in April
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 20, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

China's mobile subscribers up 0.9 pct at 1.16 bln in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 20 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.9 percent monthly
increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.16 billion in
April, data from the country's three telecommunications
operators showed.
    Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for April provided by the three carriers:
    
                       China Mobile  China Unicom  China Telecom
                               
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
  -cumulative no.
   of users               730.57        254.63        170.19
  -net addition             4.26          3.92          2.16
  -m/m growth (pct)         0.59          1.56          1.29
                
3G subscribers:
  -cumulative no.
   of users               120.02         91.89         81.14
  -net addition             5.65          4.08          3.07
  -m/m growth (pct)         4.94          4.65          3.93
      
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)   

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.