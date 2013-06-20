FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's mobile subscribers up 0.9 pct at 1.17 bln in May
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 20, 2013 / 8:51 AM / in 4 years

China's mobile subscribers up 0.9 pct at 1.17 bln in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 20 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.9 percent monthly
increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.17 billion in
May, data from the country's three telecommunications operators
showed.
    Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for May provided by the three carriers:
    
                       China Mobile  China Unicom  China Telecom
                                 
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
  -cumulative no.
   of users               735.18        258.36        172.24
  -net addition             4.61          3.74          2.05
  -m/m growth (pct)         0.63          1.47          1.20
                 
3G subscribers:
  -cumulative no.
   of users               129.40         95.90         84.24
  -net addition             9.37          4.00          3.10
  -m/m growth (pct)         7.81          4.36          3.82
       
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)   

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
