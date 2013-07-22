China's mobile subscribers up 1 pct at 1.18 bln in June

HONG KONG, July 22 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.95 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.18 billion in June, data from the country's three telecommunications operators showed. Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics for June provided by the three carriers: China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom Mobile subscribers (including 3G): -cumulative no. of users 740.15 262.17 174.50 -net addition 4.98 3.81 2.26 -m/m growth (pct) 0.68 1.47 1.31 3G subscribers: -cumulative no. of users 137.88 100.03 87.33 -net addition 8.48 4.13 3.09 -m/m growth (pct) 6.56 4.31 3.67 Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated. (Source: Companies, Reuters calculation) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)