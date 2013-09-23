FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's mobile subscribers up 1 pct at 1.2 bln in August
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 23, 2013 / 9:18 AM / 4 years ago

China's mobile subscribers up 1 pct at 1.2 bln in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 1 percent monthly
increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.2 billion in
August, data from the country's three telecommunications
operators showed.
    Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for August provided by the three carriers:
    
                       China Mobile  China Unicom  China Telecom
                                 
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
  -cumulative no.
   of users               750.42        269.47        178.64
  -net addition             5.45          3.90          2.05
  -m/m growth (pct)         0.73          1.47          1.16
                   
3G subscribers:
  -cumulative no.
   of users               158.69        107.82         93.39
  -net addition            11.64          3.93          3.00
  -m/m growth (pct)         7.91          3.79          3.31
         
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo; Editing by Lee
Chyen Yee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.