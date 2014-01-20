FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's mobile subscribers up 0.5 pct at 1.23 bln in December
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 20, 2014 / 9:20 AM / 4 years ago

China's mobile subscribers up 0.5 pct at 1.23 bln in December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.5 percent monthly
increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.23 billion in
December, data from the country's three telecommunications
operators showed.
    Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for December provided by the three carriers:
 
                      China Mobile  China Unicom  China Telecom
                                
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
  -cumulative no.
   of users               767.21        280.98        185.58
  -net addition             3.91          2.39          0.11
  -m/m growth (pct)         0.51          0.86          0.06
                        
3G subscribers:
  -cumulative no.
   of users               191.62        122.60         103.11
  -net addition            10.50          3.52           0.73
  -m/m growth (pct)         5.80          2.96           0.71
         
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)

 (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
