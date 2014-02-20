FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's mobile subscribers up 0.6 pct at 1.24 bln in January
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 20, 2014

China's mobile subscribers up 0.6 pct at 1.24 bln in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.6 percent monthly
increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.24 billion in
January, data from the country's three telecommunications
operators showed.
    Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for January provided by the three carriers:
 
                      China Mobile  China Unicom  China Telecom
                                
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
  -cumulative no.
   of users               771.87        284.11        184.78
  -net addition             4.67          3.12         -0.80*
  -m/m growth (pct)         0.61          1.11         -0.43
                         
3G subscribers:
  -cumulative no.
   of users               205.87        126.47         103.14
  -net addition            14.24          3.87           0.03
  -m/m growth (pct)         7.43          3.16           0.03
    
    Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
    (Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)
    * China Telecom said the net decrease in mobile subscribers
in January was mainly due to increasing market competition
driven by the launch of LTE services and strengthened marketing
promotion by its rival.
    

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)

