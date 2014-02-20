China's mobile subscribers up 0.6 pct at 1.24 bln in January

HONG KONG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.6 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.24 billion in January, data from the country's three telecommunications operators showed. Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics for January provided by the three carriers: China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom Mobile subscribers (including 3G): -cumulative no. of users 771.87 284.11 184.78 -net addition 4.67 3.12 -0.80* -m/m growth (pct) 0.61 1.11 -0.43 3G subscribers: -cumulative no. of users 205.87 126.47 103.14 -net addition 14.24 3.87 0.03 -m/m growth (pct) 7.43 3.16 0.03 Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated. (Source: Companies, Reuters calculation) * China Telecom said the net decrease in mobile subscribers in January was mainly due to increasing market competition driven by the launch of LTE services and strengthened marketing promotion by its rival. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)