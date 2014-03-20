China's mobile subscribers up 0.45 pct at 1.25 bln in February

HONG KONG, March 20 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.45 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.25 billion in February, data from the country's three telecommunications operators showed. Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics for February provided by the three carriers: China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom Mobile subscribers (including 3G): -cumulative no. of users 775.62 285.68 185.00 -net addition 3.75 1.57 0.22 -m/m growth (pct) 0.49 0.55 0.12 3G subscribers: -cumulative no. of users 215.40 129.01 103.94 -net addition 9.54 2.54 0.80 -m/m growth (pct) 4.63 2.01 0.78 4G subscribers: -no. of users 1.34 N/A N/A Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated. (Source: Companies, Reuters calculation) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)