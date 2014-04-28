FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's mobile subscribers up 0.61 pct at 1.25 bln in March
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 28, 2014

China's mobile subscribers up 0.61 pct at 1.25 bln in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March  (Reuters) - China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.61 percent
monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.25
billion in February, data from the country's three
telecommunications operators showed.
    China Telecom attributed the decrease of mobile subscribers
mainly to increasing competition driven by the launch of LTE
services by other carriers. 
        
    Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for November provided by the three carriers:
 
                      China Mobile  China Unicom  China Telecom
                                
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
  -cumulative no.
   of users               781.08        289.69        183.20
  -net addition             5.47          4.02         -1.80
  -m/m growth (pct)         0.70          1.41         -0.97
                        
3G subscribers:
  -cumulative no.
   of users               224.98       *132.30        104.14
  -net addition             9.57          3.29          0.20
  -m/m growth (pct)         4.44          2.54           0.2
4G Subscribers:               
  -cumulative no.                                
   of users              2.79           N/A            N/A
  -net addition            1.45           N/A            N/A
  -m/m growth (pct)       108.43           N/A            N/A
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)
*: China Unicom's figure includes 3G and 4G subscribers
combined. There is no breakdown for 4G.

 (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
