FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's mobile subscribers up 0.3 pct at 1.26 bln in April
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 20, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

China's mobile subscribers up 0.3 pct at 1.26 bln in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 20 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.27 percent
monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to about
1.26 billion in April, data from the country's three
telecommunications operators showed.
    China Telecom attributed the decrease of mobile subscribers
to increasing competition driven by the launch of LTE services
by other carriers.
    Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for April provided by the three carriers:
 
                      China Mobile  China Unicom  China Telecom
                                
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
  -cumulative no.
   of users               784.61        290.59        182.17
  -net addition             3.53          0.90         -1.03
  -m/m growth (pct)         0.45          0.31         -0.56   
                        
3G subscribers:
  -cumulative no.
   of users               231.98       *134.41        104.97
  -net addition             7.00          2.11          0.83
  -m/m growth (pct)         3.11          1.59          0.80
 
4G Subscribers:               
  -cumulative no.                                
   of users              4.80           N/A            N/A
  -net addition            2.01           N/A            N/A
  -m/m growth (pct)        71.79           N/A            N/A
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)
*: China Unicom's figure includes 3G and 4G LTE subscribers
combined. There is no breakdown for 4G.

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.