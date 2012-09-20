FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's mobile subscribers up 1 pct in August at 1.07 bln
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 20, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

China's mobile subscribers up 1 pct in August at 1.07 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 1.0 percent monthly
increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.07 billion in
August, data from the country's three telecommunications
operators showed.
    Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for August provided by the three carriers: 

                       China Mobile  China Unicom  China Telecom
                               
  
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
  -cumulative no.
   of users               693.08        226.07        149.42
  -net addition             5.12          3.41          2.51
  -m/m growth (pct)         0.74          1.53          1.71
           
3G subscribers:
  -cumulative no.
   of users                72.14         63.69         56.44
  -net addition             3.16          3.07          2.63
  -m/m growth (pct)         4.58          5.06          4.89
  
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)    

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
