FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's mobile subscribers up 1.1 pct in September at 1.08 bln
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 29, 2012 / 4:46 AM / in 5 years

China's mobile subscribers up 1.1 pct in September at 1.08 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 1.1 percent monthly
increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.08 billion in
September, data from the country's three telecommunications
operators showed.
    Following is a breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics for
September provided by the three carriers: 

                       China Mobile  China Unicom  China Telecom
                               
  
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
  -cumulative no.
   of users               698.51        229.49        152.62
  -net addition             5.43          3.42          3.20
  -m/m growth (pct)         0.78          1.51          2.14
            
3G subscribers:
  -cumulative no.
   of users                75.60         66.86         59.72
  -net addition             3.46          3.18          3.28
  -m/m growth (pct)         4.80          4.98          5.81
   
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)    

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.