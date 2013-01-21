FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's mobile subscribers up 0.8 pct at 1.11 bln in Dec
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 21, 2013 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

China's mobile subscribers up 0.8 pct at 1.11 bln in Dec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.79 percent
monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.11
billion in December, data from the country's three
telecommunications operators showed.
    Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for December provided by the three carriers: 

                       China Mobile  China Unicom  China Telecom
                               
  
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
  -cumulative no.
   of users               710.30        239.31        160.62
  -net addition             3.03          3.10          2.58
  -m/m growth (pct)         0.43          1.31          1.63
             
3G subscribers:
  -cumulative no.
   of users                87.93         76.46         69.05
  -net addition             5.50          3.13          3.20
  -m/m growth (pct)         6.67          4.27          4.86
   
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)   

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.