China's mobile subscribers up 0.9 pct at 1.12 bln in Jan
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 20, 2013 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

China's mobile subscribers up 0.9 pct at 1.12 bln in Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.9 percent monthly
increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.12 billion in
January, data from the country's three telecommunications
operators showed.
    Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for December provided by the three carriers: 

                       China Mobile  China Unicom  China Telecom
                               
  
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
  -cumulative no.
   of users               714.68        242.92        163.18
  -net addition             4.38          3.61          2.56
  -m/m growth (pct)         0.62          1.51          1.59
             
3G subscribers:
  -cumulative no.
   of users                94.98         80.13         72.06
  -net addition             7.05          3.67          3.01
  -m/m growth (pct)         8.02          4.80          4.36
   
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)   

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
