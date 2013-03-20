FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's mobile subscribers up 1 pct at 1.13 bln in Feb
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 20, 2013 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

China's mobile subscribers up 1 pct at 1.13 bln in Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 20 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.98 percent
monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.13
billion in February, data from the country's three
telecommunications operators showed.
    Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for February provided by the three carriers:
    
                       China Mobile  China Unicom  China Telecom
                               
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
  -cumulative no.
   of users               720.43        246.12        165.26
  -net addition             5.75          3.20          2.08
  -m/m growth (pct)         0.80          1.32          1.27
              
3G subscribers:
  -cumulative no.
   of users               104.49         83.48         74.87
  -net addition             9.51          3.36          2.81
  -m/m growth (pct)        10.01          4.19          3.90
    
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)   

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
