China's mobile subscribers up 0.9 pct at 1.19 bln in July
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 21, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

China's mobile subscribers up 0.9 pct at 1.19 bln in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.9 percent monthly
increase in the number of mobile subscribers to about 1.19
billion in July, data from the country's three
telecommunications operators showed.
    Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for July provided by the three carriers:
    
                       China Mobile  China Unicom  China Telecom
                                 
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
  -cumulative no.
   of users               744.97        265.57        176.59
  -net addition             4.81          3.40          2.09
  -m/m growth (pct)         0.65          1.30          1.20
                   
3G subscribers:
  -cumulative no.
   of users               147.05        103.88         90.39
  -net addition             9.17          3.86          3.06
  -m/m growth (pct)         6.65          3.85          3.50
         
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
