China's mobile subscribers up 0.9 pct at 1.21 bln in September
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 28, 2013 / 6:59 AM / 4 years ago

China's mobile subscribers up 0.9 pct at 1.21 bln in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.9 percent monthly
increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.21 billion in
September, data from the country's three telecommunications
operators showed.
    Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for September provided by the three carriers:
 
                      China Mobile  China Unicom  China Telecom
                                
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
  -cumulative no.
   of users               755.19        272.76        181.14
  -net addition             4.77          3.29          2.50
  -m/m growth (pct)         0.64          1.22          1.40
                    
3G subscribers:
  -cumulative no.
   of users               169.50        111.63         96.48
  -net addition            10.82          3.81          3.09
  -m/m growth (pct)         6.82          3.53          3.31
         
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
