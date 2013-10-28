China's mobile subscribers up 0.9 pct at 1.21 bln in September

HONG KONG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.9 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.21 billion in September, data from the country's three telecommunications operators showed. Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics for September provided by the three carriers: China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom Mobile subscribers (including 3G): -cumulative no. of users 755.19 272.76 181.14 -net addition 4.77 3.29 2.50 -m/m growth (pct) 0.64 1.22 1.40 3G subscribers: -cumulative no. of users 169.50 111.63 96.48 -net addition 10.82 3.81 3.09 -m/m growth (pct) 6.82 3.53 3.31 Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated. (Source: Companies, Reuters calculation) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)