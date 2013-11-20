FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's mobile subscribers up 0.8 pct at 1.22 bln in October
November 20, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

China's mobile subscribers up 0.8 pct at 1.22 bln in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.8 percent monthly
increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.22 billion in
October, data from the country's three telecommunications
operators showed.
    Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for October provided by the three carriers:
 
                      China Mobile  China Unicom  China Telecom
                                
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
  -cumulative no.
   of users               759.27        275.86        183.41
  -net addition             4.09          3.10          2.27
  -m/m growth (pct)         0.54          1.13          1.25
                    
3G subscribers:
  -cumulative no.
   of users               176.02        115.39         99.58
  -net addition             6.52          3.76          3.10
  -m/m growth (pct)         3.84          3.37          3.21
         
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)

 (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

