China's mobile subscribers up 0.7 pct at 1.23 bln in November
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 20, 2013 / 9:10 AM / 4 years ago

China's mobile subscribers up 0.7 pct at 1.23 bln in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.7 percent monthly
increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.23 billion in
November, data from the country's three telecommunications
operators showed.
    Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for November provided by the three carriers:
 
                      China Mobile  China Unicom  China Telecom
                                
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
  -cumulative no.
   of users               763.30        278.59        185.47
  -net addition             4.02          2.73          2.06
  -m/m growth (pct)         0.53          0.99          1.12
                        
3G subscribers:
  -cumulative no.
   of users               181.12        119.08         102.38
  -net addition             5.10          3.69          2.80
  -m/m growth (pct)         2.90          3.20          2.81
         
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)

 (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
