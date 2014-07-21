FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's mobile subscribers up 0.3 pct at 1.27 bln in June
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 21, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

China's mobile subscribers up 0.3 pct at 1.27 bln in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.32 percent
monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to about
1.27 billion in June, data from the country's three
telecommunications operators showed.
    Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for June provided by the three carriers:
 
                      China Mobile  China Unicom  China Telecom
                                
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
  -cumulative no.
   of users               790.61           295        180.24
  -net addition             3.31          1.71         -0.98
  -m/m growth (pct)         0.42          0.58         -0.54   
                        
3G subscribers:
  -cumulative no.
   of users               238.52        140.81        107.24
  -net addition             2.23          3.05          1.29
  -m/m growth (pct)         0.94          2.21          1.22
 
4G Subscribers:               
  -cumulative no.                                
   of users              13.94           N/A            N/A
  -net addition             5.83           N/A            N/A
  -m/m growth (pct)        71.89           N/A            N/A
Note: All numbers are in millions, unless otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)
*: China Unicom's figure includes 3G and 4G LTE subscribers
combined. There is no breakdown for 4G.

 (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
