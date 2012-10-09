FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Molybdenum nearly triples in strong Shanghai debut
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 9, 2012 / 1:30 AM / 5 years ago

China Molybdenum nearly triples in strong Shanghai debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - China Molybdenum Co Ltd nearly tripled from its initial public offering price on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday, marking a strong debut after it raised much less-than-expected in proceeds due to weak market conditions.

China Molybdenum, a major Chinese producer of tungsten and molybdenum also listed in Hong Kong, opened at 8.70 yuan compared with its IPO price of 3.00 yuan.

The company raised only 600 million yuan ($95 million) through its share offering in Shanghai, reflecting slack demand for resource-related firms amid a slowing economy. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.