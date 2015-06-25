FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China central bank says to moderately increase short-term liquidity
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 25, 2015 / 3:17 AM / 2 years ago

China central bank says to moderately increase short-term liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China said it will moderately increase short-term liquidity in the banking system through issuing reverse repos to stabilise market expectations, according to a statement on the central bank’s official microblog.

The PBOC resumed open market operations for the first time Thursday morning, issuing 35 billion yuan ($5.64 billion) in reverse bond purchase agreements, which inject cash for short periods of time.

The move comes as demand for cash has begun to drive up short-term rates in the interbank market, as companies build up capital in preparation for the first-half reporting period.

The PBOC also said that liquidity in the banking system remains ample.

The benchmark seven-day repo rate has been rising steadily since mid-May, and is now trading around 2.8 percent.

In 2013, the interbank market suffered a cash crunch that saw short-term rates spike and stock markets collapse after the central bank held back from injecting adequate liquidity.

$1 = 6.2083 Chinese yuan Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.