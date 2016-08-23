China c.bank surveys demand for 14-day reverse repos for first time since Feb - traders

SHANGHAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China's central bank queried domestic financial institutions for their demand for 14-day reverse bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday, traders told Reuters, the first query for such a tenor since February.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has relied on daily issuances of seven-day reverse repos during daily open market operations this year, injecting cash on a regular basis to manage short-term money supply.

The adjustment may imply the PBOC is preparing to extend the tenor of its short-term money management strategy.

The PBOC has not cut reserve requirement ratios at banks since March, and it has not cut long-term guidance interest rates since October.

It has injected a net 654.3 billion yuan ($98.44 billion)year to date by the week ending Aug 20. ($1 = 6.6470 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)