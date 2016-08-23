FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China c.bank surveys demand for 14-day reverse repos for first time since Feb - traders
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 23, 2016 / 4:56 AM / a year ago

China c.bank surveys demand for 14-day reverse repos for first time since Feb - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China's central bank queried domestic financial institutions for their demand for 14-day reverse bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday, traders told Reuters, the first query for such a tenor since February.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has relied on daily issuances of seven-day reverse repos during daily open market operations this year, injecting cash on a regular basis to manage short-term money supply.

The adjustment may imply the PBOC is preparing to extend the tenor of its short-term money management strategy.

The PBOC has not cut reserve requirement ratios at banks since March, and it has not cut long-term guidance interest rates since October.

It has injected a net 654.3 billion yuan ($98.44 billion)year to date by the week ending Aug 20. ($1 = 6.6470 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.