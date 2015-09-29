FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-China fines Fosun Pharma unit for violating anti-monopoly law
September 29, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-China fines Fosun Pharma unit for violating anti-monopoly law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of unit in paragraph 2 to Fosun Pharma Industrial)

SHANGHAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry has fined a unit of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group 200,000 yuan for acquiring a stake in a Suzhou-based firm without government approval.

The Ministry of Commerce said on its website on Tuesday that the fine was due to a deal Fosun Pharma Industrial Development Co Ltd made in 2014 to acquire a 65 percent stake in Suzhou Erye Pharma.

The Fosun Pharma unit had already transferred a 35 percent stake in the firm to itself before it obtained government approval for the transaction, violating anti-monopoly laws, the ministry said. (Reporting by SHANGHAI Newsroom and Brenda Goh; Editing by John Ruwitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
