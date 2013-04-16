Moody's affirms China ratings at Aa3; outlook stable from positive

April 16 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday affirmed China’s government’s bond rating of Aa3 and changed the outlook to stable from positive.

“Progress has been less than anticipated in the process of both reducing latent risks by making local government contingent liabilities more transparent and in reining in rapid credit growth; therefore, some of the upward pressure on the Aa3 rating has eased,” it said.

Moody’s said it affirmed the Aa3 rating because of China’s credit fundamentals, which have been underpinned by continued robust economic growth, strong central government finances and an exceptionally strong external payments position.