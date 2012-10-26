FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Kweichow Moutai to invest $1 bln to boost output
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
October 26, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

China's Kweichow Moutai to invest $1 bln to boost output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd , China’s largest maker of “baijiu” liquor, will invest a total of 6.31 billion yuan ($1 billion) in seven projects to expand production capacity, the firm said on Friday.

The largest of the projects will be the construction of a new distillery, which upon completion in 2015 will boost Moutai’s production by 5,800 tonnes per year. Based on current production costs and selling prices, the annual net profit for the plant is expected to reach 4.05 billion yuan.

The firm saw its net profit double in the third quarter to 3.42 billion yuan, boosted by stronger sales and higher prices.

It hiked prices on some of its products by between 20 and 30 percent in September.

$1 = 6.2417 Chinese yuan Reporting By Fayen Wong and Ruby Lian; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
