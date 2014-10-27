Delayed launch of Shanghai-HK stock connect could push back "A" share inclusion in MSCI EM index - MSCI exec

SHANGHAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Global equity index provider MSCI Inc said it would be unlikely to add shares of mainland China listed companies to its emerging markets index if there was a considerable delay in the launch of a pilot scheme linking the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock markets.

“In the end we have a timetable in this process,” MSCI Hong Kong’s Managing Director Chin Ping Chia said in an interview with Reuters on Monday. “If nothing happens by the end of this year, stretching to June of next year, you can expect that we are not going to make any change.”

Hong Kong regulators said on Sunday that the connecting pilot programme would not launch this week as originally expected as it had not won regulatory approval.

Chia said the January-to-June date range reflected the need for MSCI to observe the operation of the pilot and for investors to have enough time to get operationally ready for the new environment.

“If the programme is not launched, we are back to square one, looking at (other stock investment pilots) QFII and RQFII, and given we are fresh off the consultation I think we pretty much know the view of our investors,” Chia said.

MSCI said in June it will not add A shares to its benchmark emerging markets index but that the shares would remain on review for a possible move in 2015.