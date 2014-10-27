FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delayed launch of Shanghai-HK stock connect could push back "A" share inclusion in MSCI EM index - MSCI exec
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

Delayed launch of Shanghai-HK stock connect could push back "A" share inclusion in MSCI EM index - MSCI exec

Pete Sweeney

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Global equity index provider MSCI Inc said it would be unlikely to add shares of mainland China listed companies to its emerging markets index if there was a considerable delay in the launch of a pilot scheme linking the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock markets.

“In the end we have a timetable in this process,” MSCI Hong Kong’s Managing Director Chin Ping Chia said in an interview with Reuters on Monday. “If nothing happens by the end of this year, stretching to June of next year, you can expect that we are not going to make any change.”

Hong Kong regulators said on Sunday that the connecting pilot programme would not launch this week as originally expected as it had not won regulatory approval.

Chia said the January-to-June date range reflected the need for MSCI to observe the operation of the pilot and for investors to have enough time to get operationally ready for the new environment.

“If the programme is not launched, we are back to square one, looking at (other stock investment pilots) QFII and RQFII, and given we are fresh off the consultation I think we pretty much know the view of our investors,” Chia said.

MSCI said in June it will not add A shares to its benchmark emerging markets index but that the shares would remain on review for a possible move in 2015.

Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.