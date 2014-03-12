FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MSCI plans to add China A shares to benchmark emerging index
#Financials
March 12, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

MSCI plans to add China A shares to benchmark emerging index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Index compiler MSCI plans to include China’s A shares in its benchmark emerging market index from May 2015 and has started consultation with market participants, it said.

MSCI’s consultation document shows China’s weighting in the emerging market index will rise to 19.9 percent from the current 18.9 percent when A shares are included.

A shares are Chinese securities incorporated in mainland China, listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchange and traded in yuan.

When China fully liberalises its capital markets, the country’s weighting could potentially rise to as high as 27.7 percent, MSCI said.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Nigel Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
