Local governments to channel funds to small companies

By Carrie Hong and Fiona Lau

Nov 7 (IFR) - China is to allow local government vehicles to sell bonds on behalf of small- and medium-sized enterprises in a bid to channel more funding into the fast-growing sector.

According to four sources, China’s National Development and Reform Commission is preparing to allow local government fundraising vehicles (LGFVs) to issue a new category of bonds specifically for SMEs.

China’s capital-hungry SMEs will welcome the proposed bonds. The move, however, may add to an already heavy debt burden of LGFVs at a time when many local governments are struggling to service their bank loans.

China’s local governments have amassed debt of around Rmb10.7trn (US$1.7trn), or 23% of 2011 GDP, according to figures HSBC economists cited this week.

The introduction of a new class of bonds comes as China intensifies efforts to promote the use of the capital markets to ease the build-up of risk in its banking system.

A number of Chinese lenders have already issued finance bonds this year to fund SME lending, and the new product will transfer that role to the local governments and away from the financial system.

“As the banks do not have to use their loan quotas for the SMEs, the new bonds do not affect the lenders’ capital adequacy ratios. The proposed way will also help remove the default risk from bank balance sheets,” said a source.

To SMEs, issuing through LGFVs will allow the bonds to enjoy a higher credit standing, which, in turn, will lower the funding costs of the sector. “The planned new bonds will be more like local government bonds than enterprise bonds,” said another source.

NOT ENTIRELY RISK-FREE

China Minsheng Banking Corp has been chosen to lead one of the first such deals. A source close to the deal said the size should be up to Rmb4bn (US$640m) and would raise money for multiple SMEs.

The proceeds of the bonds will be distributed to the SMEs as entrusted loans. Under the format, the “principals” - government departments, enterprises/public institutions or individuals - nominate banks to manage the purpose, amount, term and rate of the entrusted funds. The banks will collect handling charges, but not take any loan risk.

In other words, the banks will be off the hook in case of default, leaving the credit risk with the LGFVs.

The scheme, however, may also fall short of fully transferring the risk from the country’s banking system and into the capital markets, since banks will still play a critical role in the financings.

“No one in China’s bond market believes the government will not bail out the LGFVs. So, the new bonds will work,” said a source. “However, I don’t believe a bank can just walk away if there is a default, as it is still an arranger of the transaction.”

The NDRC’s move to have banks lead the first batch of the new bonds may be a hint in that direction. The regulator has only allowed securities houses to lead deals in the enterprise bond market.

DEFAULT POTENTIAL

Sources believe the NDRC’s approach reflects concerns over the risk of default in the LGFV sector. With bigger capital bases, China’s banks are better prepared to weather any default, and can also supervise the use of proceeds, according to a source close to the transaction.

“The proceeds are not given directly to the SMEs and the issuer needs to put the funds in the bank first and later distribute them to the respective SMEs. In this case, the bank can keep track of where the money really goes,” said the source.

So, mid-sized lenders, such as Minsheng, which has a large pool of SME clients, will be a perfect fit to manage such transactions. Generally, market players believe the country’s “Big Four” lenders will avoid those transactions as they are relatively risky.

To protect investors in case of a default, the NDRC has also been discussing the idea of a “bond repayment fund” to sit between the arranging banks and the local governments. Contributions will come from both sides. (Reporting By Carrie Hong, Fiona Lau; Editing by Steve Garton, Christopher Langner) ((carrie.hong@thomsonreuters.com)(fiona.lau@thomsonreuters.com)