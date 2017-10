SHANGHAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A Chinese court is due to deliver a verdict on Monday in the case against Gu Kailai, the woman tried for murdering British businessman Neil Heywood, in the latest chapter in a scandal that toppled her once-powerful politician husband, Bo Xilai.

“It’s set for next Monday at 9 in the morning,” a court spokeswoman said by telephone on Friday from the Intermediate People’s Court in Hefei, where Gu’s 7-hour trial was held on Aug. 9.