FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nanjing Tanker to delist - Shanghai stock exchange
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 11, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Nanjing Tanker to delist - Shanghai stock exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Loss-making shipping company Nanjing Tanker Corp will be delisted from the Shanghai Stock Exchange after a five-day grace period, marking the first time a company backed by the central government has been dropped from a domestic exchange.

A statement carried on the Shanghai exchange’s official microblog said that the company will be delisted for posting losses for three consecutive years, triggering the automatic delisting mechanism.

The company has the option of appealing the decision in the next five days. Trading in Nanjing Tanker shares has been suspended since April 2013.

According to Reuters calculations based on exchange data, around 90 firms have been delisted from the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges since their establishment.

Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.