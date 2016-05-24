FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China National Accord Medicines says 2015 dividend payment date
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 24, 2016 / 2:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-China National Accord Medicines says 2015 dividend payment date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - China National Accord Medicines Corp Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to holders of A shares recorded on May 27, and holders of B shares recorded on June 1

* Says the company’s shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 30 and the dividend will be paid on May 30 for A shares and June 1 for B shares respectively

* Says dividends for B shares will be paid in Hong Kong dollars

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/P5urJT

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

