China's economy showing signs of stabilising - state planner
#Energy
September 7, 2015 / 1:07 AM / 2 years ago

China's economy showing signs of stabilising - state planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China’s top state planner said on Monday that the country’s power usage, train freight and property market have all shown improvement since August, indicating that the economy is stabilizing.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website that it expects China’s economy will continue to grow steadily, and meet the government’s annual growth target, as the effects of supportive policies, including local government debt swaps, rate cuts and real estate market stimulus feeds into the economy over the next few months.

China is headed for its slowest economic expansion in 25 years in 2015, and mainland markets have slumped 40 percent since mid-June, sending global financial markets into a tailspin. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

