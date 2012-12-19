FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China starts $93 bln western province projects in 2012
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 19, 2012 / 10:38 AM / 5 years ago

China starts $93 bln western province projects in 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 19 (Reuters) - China has started work on 22 major investment projects in its western provinces this year worth 577.8 billion yuan ($92.7 billion) to boost economic development in the country’s vast hinterland, the top economic planning agency said on Wednesday.

The projects covered construction of railways, highways, airports, farm irrigation works, gas pipelines, wind power bases and steel factories, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its website, www.ndrc.gov.cn

It did not say how much of the money came from the government budget, bank loans or other financing channels.

China’s western areas have lagged behind prosperous coastal provinces and the government has made it a national strategy to narrow the wealth gap between the two regions since 2000.

China has launched 187 projects in the western areas involving a total investment of 3.68 trillion yuan between 2000 and 2012, the NDRC said. ($1 = 6.2324 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.