China starts $93 bln western province projects in 2012

BEIJING, Dec 19 (Reuters) - China has started work on 22 major investment projects in its western provinces this year worth 577.8 billion yuan ($92.7 billion) to boost economic development in the country’s vast hinterland, the top economic planning agency said on Wednesday.

The projects covered construction of railways, highways, airports, farm irrigation works, gas pipelines, wind power bases and steel factories, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its website, www.ndrc.gov.cn

It did not say how much of the money came from the government budget, bank loans or other financing channels.

China’s western areas have lagged behind prosperous coastal provinces and the government has made it a national strategy to narrow the wealth gap between the two regions since 2000.

China has launched 187 projects in the western areas involving a total investment of 3.68 trillion yuan between 2000 and 2012, the NDRC said. ($1 = 6.2324 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)