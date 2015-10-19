FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK regulator warns over China New City shareholder concentration
October 19, 2015 / 9:01 AM / in 2 years

HK regulator warns over China New City shareholder concentration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s securities regulator warned on Monday over a high concentration of shareholders in real estate developer China New City Commercial Development.

The Securities and Futures Commission said a group of 15 shareholders owned 98.94 percent of the company, according to a September investigation. A large number of shares concentrated among a small number of shareholders can cause a company’s share price to fluctuate substantially.

China New City’s shares jumped 248.8 percent between Aug. 24 and Sept. 18 this year and have since climbed a further 16 percent as of Oct. 16, the commission said.

Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

