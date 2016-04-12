FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China has offered Nigeria a loan worth $6 billion - Nigerian foreign minister
April 12, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

China has offered Nigeria a loan worth $6 billion - Nigerian foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 12 (Reuters) - China has offered Nigeria a loan worth $6 billion to fund infrastructure projects in Africa’s biggest economy, the Nigerian foreign minister said on Tuesday.

“It is a credit that is on the table as soon as we identify the projects,” Geoffrey Onyeama told reporters travelling with President Muhammadu Buhari to China.

“It won’t need an agreement to be signed; it is just to identify the projects and we access it,” he said. (Reporting by Felix Onuah in Beijing; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

