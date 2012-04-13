FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-China calls for calm after North Korea launch
April 13, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-China calls for calm after North Korea launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China on Friday called for calm and restraint on the Korean peninsula after North Korea admitted its much hyped long-range rocket failed to deliver a satellite into orbit.

“We hope all parties can maintain calm and restraint and not do anything to harm peace and stability on the Korean peninsula,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin said in a two-line statement on the ministry’s website.

Pyongyang had defied pressure from the United States, China and others to push ahead with the launch it said was to put a weather satellite into orbit.

Reporting by Michael Martina, Sui-Lee Wee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ron Popeski

