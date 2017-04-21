FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China and Norway sign agreement on food imports, exports
April 21, 2017 / 12:56 PM / 4 months ago

China and Norway sign agreement on food imports, exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 21 (Reuters) - China and Norway have signed an agreement on the import and export of food products, Norway's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries said on Friday.

The two countries recently resumed full diplomatic relations after a six-year political conflict that was triggered by the 2010 award of the Nobel Peace Prize to Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo.

Norway's fish farming industry is hoping the normalisation of relations will allow it to regain access to the Chinese market. Fish farmers include Marine Harvest, Leroy Seafood, SalMar and Norway Royal Salmon . (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

