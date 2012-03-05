Bank of China fee income to outpace earnings growth -exec

BEIJING, March 3 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd , one of China’s top four big banks, expects its fee and commission income growth to outpace the rise in overall earnings, its chairman said on Monday, without giving specific details.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the country’s annual session of parliament in Beijing, bank chairman Xiao Gang added that the credit quality of local government debt remains stable and projected that the bank’s loans to small and medium enterprises would outpace its overall loan growth.

The annual session of the largely rubber stamp parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), opened on Monday. It appears likely to take little action while the ruling Communist Party wards off disruptions to preparing its successors to President Hu Jintao and Premier Wen Jiabao. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ken Wills)