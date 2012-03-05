FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China 2012 coal output to rise 3.7 pct, oil flat-NDRC report
#Energy
March 5, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 6 years ago

China 2012 coal output to rise 3.7 pct, oil flat-NDRC report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China’s raw coal output is expected to rise 3.7 percent from a year ago to 3.65 billion tonnes, while crude oil production is expected to remain unchanged at 204 million tonnes in 2012, the government said in a work report on Monday.

The report, issued by the National Development and Reform Commission, also said total electricity production would rise 7.5 percent from year ago to hit 5.05 trillion kilowatt hours.

For more, please click on (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)

