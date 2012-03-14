FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HIGHLIGHTS-China Premier Wen Jiabao's comments at NPC press conference
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2012 / 3:40 AM / 6 years ago

HIGHLIGHTS-China Premier Wen Jiabao's comments at NPC press conference

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, March 14 (Reuters) - Premier Wen Jiabao said China would intensify reform of its currency regime and allow the yuan to float more freely, expressing regret for what he said was unfinished work in his nine-year term.

Wen was speaking at the end of an annual parliament session, the National People’s Congress, punctuated by signs of a slowing economy. His key comments follow below:

ON CURRENCY REFORM:

“Since the exchange rate reform in 2005, China’s real effective exchange rate has risen by 30 percent.”

“In the Hong Kong market, NDFs (non-deliverable forwards) have started to fluctuate both ways. This tells us the yuan is possibly near a balanced level.”

“We will step-up exchange rate reforms, especially in increasing two-way fluctuations.”

ON TRADE:

“We will adhere to the principles of the Doha Round and advocate for free trade and oppose protectionism.”

ON HIS LAST TERM AS PREMIER:

”I’ve served as premier for the past nine years. These years have not been easy or ordinary. But I’ve always felt that there’s a lot of work that has not been done, (I) have more than a few regrets.

”Due to limited capabilities, coupled with the system and other reasons, there are many deficiencies in my work.

“Although it is not irresponsibility that has caused mistakes in any one matter, as the person in charge of the country’s highest administrative organ, as for the problems that have arisen in the economy and society during my term, I bear responsibility.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.