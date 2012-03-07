FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Huaneng Power won't be making losses in Q1-exec
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 7, 2012 / 3:51 AM / 6 years ago

China's Huaneng Power won't be making losses in Q1-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - Huaneng Power International Inc , China’s largest independent power producer, will not post losses in the first quarter of this year, a top official from the firm’s parent company said on Wednesday.

Cao Peixi, general manager of Huaneng Group, was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual parliamentary session in Beijing.

Huaneng in January warned it expected its 2011 profit to fall more than 50 percent from a year ago, according to a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Writing by Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

