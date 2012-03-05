FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jiangxi Copper sees China demand up 7 pct in 2012
#Basic Materials
March 5, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 6 years ago

Jiangxi Copper sees China demand up 7 pct in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - Jiangxi Copper , China’s top copper producer, expects market fundamentals for the red metal to remain good this year, its chairman said on Monday.

“China’s copper market fundamentals will remain healthy, which will support copper prices,” Chairman Li Yihuang told reporters on the sidelines of the National People’s Congress, China’s parliament, adding that he expects copper demand in China to rise about 7 percent during 2012.

However, overall copper prices should remain volatile due to the unstable global economy, he said. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Don Durfee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

