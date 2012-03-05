Time for China interest rate reform ripe -ex-watchdog

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - Conditions are ripe for China to forge ahead with interest rate liberalisation to help sustain economic growth, Liu Mingkang, the country’s former banking regulator, said on Monday.

Premier Wen Jiabao pledged to deepen economic reforms in his work report at China’s annual parliament meetings on Monday, cutting the country’s 2012 growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent to create the leeway needed to rebalance the economy while defusing price pressures.

“Conditions are ripe now,” Liu, the former chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), told reporters on the sidelines of the National People’s Congress and its advisory body, where officials from around the country meet to rubber stamp plans drawn up by the top leadership and pass legislation.

“We need to proceed carefully and have an overall plan on how to implement such reforms,” Liu said.

Interest rate reform is regarded as a crucial next step for the liberalisation of China’s financial sector.

Beijing controls China’s interest rate market by setting a ceiling on deposit rates and a floor on lending rates. This protects banks from competition and ensures they have a decent interest rate margin, which is around 300 basis points.

Liu said Chinese banks had embraced market-driven rates by rolling out a flurry of high-yield wealth management products. These products are used by banks to secure additional deposits that can be lent off-balance sheet without falling under the strict gaze of the monetary authorities.

Market-based interest rates are also a pre-condition for China to make the yuan fully convertible over time, Liu said, adding that China must press ahead with broader economic reform.

The government’s conservative growth target of 7.5 percent for 2012 showed its intention to put reform before naked economic expansion, and inflation this year will almost certainly be lower than the full-year target of 4 percent, Liu said. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)