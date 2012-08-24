FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's social security fund ups stake in BoCom
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 24, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

China's social security fund ups stake in BoCom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China’s National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has invested 15 billion yuan ($2.4 billion) in a non-public offering of Bank of Communications’ (BoCom) Shanghai and Hong Kong listed shares, increasing its stake in the bank to 13.88 percent from 11.36 percent, the fund said on Friday.

It said it bought 1.9 billion of BoCom Shanghai A-shares at 4.55 yuan per share and 1.4 billion of BoCom Hong Kong H-shares at HK$5.36 per share.

"The NSSF regards well Bank of Communications' investment value and thus has invested in Bank of Communications' A-share and H-share non-public offering," the NSSF said in a statement on its website. (here)

The social security fund, whose annual investment return tumbled to 0.8 percent last year, said the non-public offering will help the bank supplement its core capital and the long term development of its various businesses.

BoCom obtained the green light from Chinese securities regulators earlier this month for a private placement of around $9 billion, aimed at meeting tighter capital requirements.

$1 = 6.3535 Chinese yuan Reporting by Melanie Lee; editing by James Jukwey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.